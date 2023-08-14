Darwin H. Borchert, 86, of Underwood, MN, formerly of Clitherall, died on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls, surrounded by his family.
Darwin Henry was born on December 25, 1936, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of Emery Virgil and Laura Ruth (Schuster) Borchert. He attended school at Alexandria, MN. After high school he spent 9 years in Alaska working for Standard Oil fueling planes. Darwin moved back to MN, living in Park Rapids, Fergus Falls, Clitherall and lastly at Tamarack Manor in Underwood. He worked various jobs from Truck Driver, Steel Worker, Road Construction to even opening and managing the Holiday Station in Fergus Falls.
Darwin married Madge and to this union they had 5 children, Darliss Rae, Denise, Jackie, John and Jason.
On January 29, 1982, he married Beverly Jean Yager in Vining, MN.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, woodworking, search word puzzles, playing cards and going to the casino. He enjoyed a good game of badminton and his yard was always said to be immaculate. Darwin and Bev sponsored many fish fry’s at their home in Clitherall through the years. In his younger years he could often be seen dancing or even singing to some old-time country music.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Laura Borchert and siblings, Elvonne, Gloria, Duane and Dwight.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Beverly Borchert of Underwood, daughters, Valerie (Brian Sjoquist) Bourassa of Maple Grove, MN, Kim (Mike) Klawitter of Underwood, MN and Nancy Papa of Fergus Falls, MN; grandchildren, Mandi (Tom), Andy (Dani), Jenni, Kristina (Vin), Alison (Brian) along with numerous other grandchildren through marriage ; great grandchildren, twins, Anika and Sophia along with Leo, Jack and Marlee; son-in-law, Ed papa as well as numerous relatives and friends. God bless the memory of Darwin Borchert.
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Broen Light & Life Auditorium in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Officiant: Chaplain Aaron Christensen.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone