Darwin Alvin Stigen, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.
Darwin was born July 6, 1940, to Marvin A. Stigen and Eva (Hendershot) Hawes at home, in Almora. He was the oldest of five children. The Stigen family moved to Fergus Falls when Darwin was 12. He was a member of the Fergus Falls Senior High Class of 1958.
Darwin joined the U.S. Navy at age 16, he turned 17 on the train traveling to basic training. During his time in the service he attended builders’ school, and unknowingly volunteered to be the company barber. He served peace time in Cuba and Spain. He resigned from the Navy Seabeas mobile construction Battalion No. 1.
Following his service in the Navy, he worked for his father in construction. He attended barber school in St. Paul, in 1965. Following graduation, he opened his barber shop in downtown Fergus Falls, he had it for eight years before going to work for Medallion Kitchens. In 1974, he went to work for Howard Knight, at Knight Construction. Darwin purchased the company following Howard’s retirement. He worked for Knight Construction until his own retirement.
Darwin met Joan Marilyn Barsness in 1961, in Elizabeth, while Joan was attending beauty school. They married during a blizzard on February 17, 1962, in Hancock. They were blessed with two children, Randall Scott and Michelle Lea. They made their home together in Fergus Falls.
Darwin was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion and Elks Club.
Darwin loved everyone he met, known by many as the guy with the cow hat. He was always welcoming with his warm smile and a big hug. He loved his family dearly. His most treasured memories were watching his children and grandkids participate in their numerous activities. He loved woodworking, classic car shows and cruising in his convertible. He enjoyed playing cards down at “the corner.” He loved fishing in Devils Lake, golfing, traveling South, and hanging at the farm with all of his “cronies.”
Darwin was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; both of his parents; mother and father-in-law, Bernice and Sherman Barsness; brother, Donovan “Butch” Stigen; brothers-in-law, Duane Qualle, Richard Barsness, and Elmer Meierding Jr.
He is survived by special friend, Marlene Peterson of Fergus Falls; son, Randy (Karen) Stigen, daughter, Michelle Stigen, granddaughters, Arriana (Tommy) Velasco and Olivia Stigen, grandsons, Taylor Kampsula and Brady Stigen, and two soon-to-be great-grandchildren all of Fergus Falls; sisters, May (Jerry) Fiskum and Mavis (Jerry) Selvaag both of Henning, Beverly Qualle of Washington; sister-in-law, Kathy Meierding and brother-in-law, Gary Barsness both of Morris, brother-in-law, Dale (Cathy) Barsness of Utah, and many, many other relatives and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Darwin Stigen’s residence, 400 Kennedy Park Circle Apt 105, Fergus Falls, MN, 56537.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
