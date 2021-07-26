Daryl Elroy Frigaard, 79, a resident of Dalton, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Daryl was born on April 20, 1942, to Joseph and Evelyn (Swendsrud) Frigaard in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s in Dalton. Daryl attended District 7 grade school in Dalton, West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, and graduated in 1960 from Ashby High School.
On May 7, 1966, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Fronning at Aastad Lutheran Church in rural Fergus Falls. Daryl served in the Army Reserve from 1960 to 1968. Daryl and Shirley made their first home in Mankato, for three years and then returned to rural Dalton near Ten Mile Lake.
Daryl was very proud of his grandchildren and took great joy in spending time with them and attending their school, sporting and 4-H events. Daryl was very active at Our Savior’s-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton. He was a member of the American Legion in Dalton and Ashby, a volunteer with the Dalton Fire Department and a charter member of the Dalton Lions Club. He was also active within the Dalton 4-H. Daryl was a farmer at heart and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, quilting and winters in Arizona.
Preceding him in death were his parents; son-in-law, Tony Bertogliat; sister-in-law, Barbara Frigaard; parents-in-law, Palmer and Mabel Fronning; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maynard Fronning, Orris and Vi Fronning, Tim and Marilyn Fronning and Vernyl Fronning.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Shirley of Dalton; children, Greg (Tina Fah) of Dalton, Michelle (Cory Kubis) Bertogliat of Esko; four grandchildren, Logan and Amber Frigaard and Tia and Gino Bertogliat; Daryl also had a special place in his heart for Cory’s two boys, Carter and Caden Kubis; brother and sister-in-law, Loren (Shirley K.) Frigaard of Fergus Falls; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo (David) Schroeder of Battle Lake and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton.
The Revs. Paul Snyder and Wes Moir will officiate.
Interment will be at Our Saviors Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
