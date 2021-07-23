Daryl Elroy Frigaard, 79, a resident of Dalton, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton.
Clergy: Rev. Paul Snyder.
Interment: Our Saviors Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
