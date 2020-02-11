Daryl Gene Johnson, 80, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully at home Monday, February 10, 2020.
He was born April 23, 1939, in Fergus Falls, to Chester and Ruth (Spitsberg) Johnson. After Ruth’s passing Chester married Alpha Hoff. Daryl grew up on the family farm in Aastad Township and was baptized and confirmed at Aastad Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1957 and later attended Moorhead State University.
In June 1959 he married Marlys Markegard. Together they had four boys, Corey, Jeff, Mick and DJ. They briefly lived in Moorhead before moving to Fergus Falls in 1961. They moved to their Pickerel Lake home in 1986, enjoying lake life until 2009. They then returned to Fergus Falls, spending their winters in Texas or Arizona and later making Mesa their winter home.
Daryl worked for Knutson Heating until 1962 then took a job as district circulation supervisor for the Minneapolis Star and Tribune. In 1979, he went to work for Berkley Small, selling newspaper promotion and circulation supplies. He later accepted a position with Ennis Business Forms where he worked until he retired in 2001.
Daryl loved and enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed lake life and all that came with it. Some of his many interests included golf, travel, reading and watching the Minnesota Vikings. He was a dedicated member of the “Table of Knowledge” at the Viking Café.
Daryl was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served on the cemetery board. He was a member of the Elks Club, Kiwanis and Jay-Cees. He volunteered with the community food shelf, Back-Pack Program and Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include his wife, Marlys; sons, Corey (Susan), Jeff, Mick and Daryl Jr.; grandchildren, Jesse, Erica (Jayson) Herrera, Wayne (Leah), Dustin (Amy), Nate (Kendall), Lindsay, Travis (Katrina) and Tara; and nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Anderson of Savage and Jennifer (Tyler) Erickson of Trinidad, Colorado; brothers, Duane (Jana) of Savage, Darwin (Diane) and Dean both of Fergus Falls; sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson of Battle Lake and Cindy Johnson of Fergus Falls; and brother-in-law, Marc Royal of Phoenix, Arizona.
Preceding him in death were his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Truman and Irene Markegard; brothers, David and Dennis; infant brother and sister, Robert and Melissa; sister-in-law, Donna Dunker; and brother-in-law, Maynard (George) Dunker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor’s choice.
Visitation will be 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Tom Peterson will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
