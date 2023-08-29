David Lowell Aanes passed away August 22nd, 2023 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sons, Christopher and Jason; his brother Gary Aanes of Brainerd; his sister in law Patty Cole of Seattle, WA; 3 nephews, Paul, Ryan, and Micheal; and niece Stacey, and their families.
David was born July 17, 1942 to Ole and Ruth Aanes in Mpls., MN. David grew up in St. Paul but spent much of his time in Mora at his grandma's, which is where he was to meet his future wife Karen. After graduating from St. Paul Central and St. Cloud State, David took a job at Anoka State Hospital as a research scientist.
On September 3rd, 1966 David and Karen were married in Mora, after which we left for Ukiah, California where David had a job in the Medocino County Social Services. Our first son, Christopher, was born there. From there David spent the next 5 years furthering his education, moving our family to Tallahassee, Florida and Starkville, Mississippi where he completed his doctorate in sociology. In between these times we returned to MN where David worked in Alexandria for Douglas Co. Social Services. Our second son, Jason, was born there. All of these moved laid the groundwork for lots of side trips and fun adventures which David was always up for. David was a member of the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1971.
In 1971 we left MS. and returned to MN. where David had a job at the F.F. State Hospital. We were able to purchase a small 10 acre hobby farm which David loved as he was able to make it fun for his young sons. He was quickly cutting trails through the woods and gathering a variety of animals including cats, dogs, chickens, break-away pigs that needed corralling, a cow that kept running away to hang out at the neighbors beef herd, and turkeys and goats that needed consistent chasing off the vehicles, ours, as well as visitors. He even had several pet crows and a skunk that didn’t exactly become the pet he expected. A lot of good stories and laughs were generated from these incidents! David enjoyed hunting, fishing, building, garden and yard work. He liked to read and in the evening often had a book in hand.
David lived in Fergus Falls for 51 years and for 30 of those years worked at F.F Treatment Center in a variety of positions, retiring in 2002 as Director of Quality Assurance. David’s family will always remember him as adventurous and a hard worker, ready to help anyone when needed. Most of all, he was a kind and loving husband and father and will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wants to extend a very heartfelt appreciation and thank you to Knute Nelson Hospice and Riverfront on Broadway for the kind and thoughtful care provided to David and his family.
