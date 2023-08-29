David Aanes

David Lowell Aanes passed away August 22nd, 2023 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sons, Christopher and Jason; his brother Gary Aanes of Brainerd; his sister in law Patty Cole of Seattle, WA; 3 nephews, Paul, Ryan, and Micheal; and niece Stacey, and their families. 

