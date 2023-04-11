David Cloeter

Pastor David C. Cloeter, age 87, a resident of Ottertail, Minnesota, died on April 5, 2023 at Perham Health in Perham, Minnesota. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail, with Rev. Dr. Karl Weber, Pastor, officiating. Congregational Hymns were accompanied by Mary Weber. Special Music was provided by John Cloeter and Nathan Cloeter. Military Honors were provided by Charles D. Center V.F.W. Post #3289 of New York Mills, Minnesota. Pallbearers were Andrew Cloeter, John Cloeter, Nathan Cloeter, Caleb Stumpfl, Conley Stumpfl, and Samuel Therrien. Pastor Cloeter was laid to rest at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Ottertail, Minnesota.

