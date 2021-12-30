David Brooks Cory, age 82, of Troutdale, Oregon, passed away at home on Thursday, November 25, 2021, with his wife, Sue Mercer-Cory and dog, Jasmine, by his side.
He is survived by his children (with former wife, Jean) John, Mark and his wife Amy, their children Grace and Hannah; in-laws, Jewell, Carol, Jeffrey and Shari Bailey; cousin, Billy Brooks and his wife, Darlene; and his tennis, boating and neighborhood families. Preceded in death by (birth and adoptive) parents, son, Paul Cory, and brother-in-law, Michael Bailey.
Born March 16, 1939, in Lewiston Idaho, David grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he graduated with an electrical engineering degree from the University of North Dakota where he donated his body for medical research. He later lived and worked in Fergus Falls, and Portland, Oregon, as an electrical engineer.
The YMCA introduced David to the outdoors and water, the latter of which became a constant in his life … from building a home and raising his family on Swan Lake in Fergus Falls, to the Hobie Cat he loved, and in the winter coached peewee hockey.
David served in the U.S. Navy for four years, although not on a ship as he’d hoped. He was an Aviation Electronics Technician (AT2/ LTJG) with Patrol Squad 19 and deployed to both Japan and Alaska.
David enjoyed traveling, and the outdoors. He never had enough sun or tennis and would have preferred dying with a tennis racket in his hand.
His loved ones will miss his sparkling blue eyes, corny and funny jokes, helpful and steadfast nature, as well as his contagious laughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
In leu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grand Forks YMCA, University of North Dakota, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Celebration of Life at a later date, arrangements by Bateman Carroll Funeral Home Gresham, Oregon.
