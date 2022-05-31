David Martin Dyrud, 79, of Fergus Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022.
David was born on November 10, 1942, to Harvey Dyrud and Myrtle (Rasmussen) Dyrud in Thief River Falls, MN. He grew up on the farm southeast of Newfolden with his 10 siblings. He graduated from Newfolden HS and then attended Thief River Falls AVTI studying electronics and aviation mechanics. He was in the Minnesota Air National Guard for nine years, full and part time, training and serving as a flight engineer on C-97 freighters.
He attended California Lutheran Bible School. While at CLBS, David met and fell in love with Sharon Carlson. They married, and had four daughters, Sara, Jill, Teresa, and Kinza. While pregnant with Kinza, Sharon was diagnosed with leukemia and died 4 weeks after giving birth to her premature daughter in October 1973.
In 1975 David married Arleen Samuelsen Vall of Brooklyn, NY, a widowed mother of a 10 year old son, Jeff.
They started the blending of their family in East Grand Forks, MN while he worked for the flight department of the University of North Dakota.
David had a heart for missions and desired to become a pilot for Mission Aviation Fellowship after reading the book Jungle Pilot in his teens. Instead he served God by being a part of the Lutheran Brethren International Mission board for 24 years. He also had a love for internationals leading to hospitality in their home to many missionaries and others, especially Northwest Airlines employees from overseas.
David also served as an elder at Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren Church in Minneapolis for 24 years and as a Stephen Minister. He had the heart of a servant.
He loved showing his grandchildren how to juggle, ride a unicycle, do magic tricks and flip them around on his feet.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Sharon, his parents Harvey and Myrtle, an infant sister, Mavis, two brothers, Harlan and Philip, parents-in-law Erling and Kathryn Samuelsen, Harvey and Hazel Carlson, brother-in-law David Rinden, nephew Jonathan Rinden.
David is survived by his wife Arleen, son Jeff (Melody) Dyrud, daughters Sara (Tom) Bryan, Jill (David) Wiese, Teresa (Jake) Depuydt, Kinza (Todd) Luchies. Grandchildren: Dana (Grant) Spears, Michael (Melissa Crouch) Dyrud, Daniel (Lauren) Dyrud, Levi (Jen) Dyrud, Jon Dyrud, Caleb (Kendra Dyrdal) Dyrud, Aaron Dyrud; Erica (Jason) Bryan-Wegner, Nicole Bryan, Mark Wiese, Isaiah Wiese, Rachel Wiese, Naomi Wiese, Stella Depuydt, Elijah Depuydt, Lydia Depuydt, Isaac Luchies, Ethan Luchies, Eva Luchies, Abby Luchies. Great grandchildren: Nico Bryan, Eliana and William Bryan-Wegner, Jude and Solomon Dyrud.
Also survived by siblings: Keith (Grace) Dyrud, Faythe (Gordy) Thureen, Helene McCauley, Jonathan (AnhNgoc) Dyrud, Clifford Dyrud, Gracia (Bob) Blees, Rachel (Jim) Hollister and Dwight (Chris) Dyrud. Also, sisters-in-law: Darlene Dyrud, Avis Dyrud, Alva Dyrud, Gracia Rinden, Faith (Donnie) Norstrud, and brother-in-law Robert (Marion) Samuelsen. Also, scores of nieces and nephews.
Arleen and the family were grateful that David had a home at Pioneer Cottages when it became certain he needed more supervision and a safe place to be. They are very thankful to the entire staff there who took such good care of him. They are also grateful to family and friends for encouragement and support to both David and Arleen during his illness. Memorials preferred to Lutheran Brethren International Missions, or Inspiration Point Christian Camp.
Funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church Fergus Falls, MN on June 2 - visitation starting at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with lunch and sharing time to follow.
Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements with Glende-Nilsen Funeral Home