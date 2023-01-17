David Estrem

Husband, father, grandfather, brother, author, actor, director, composer, musician, Shakespeare scholar, hunter, fisherman, and Renaissance man David Carl Estrem, 80, of Sequim, Washington, passed away on January 3, 2023 after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

