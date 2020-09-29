David R. Evavold, 65, of Ashby, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Broen Memorial Home in Fergus Falls.
David was born on March 23, 1955, in Fergus Falls, the son of Royal and Ina (Larson) Evavold. He was baptized and confirmed at Grue Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. David grew up on a dairy farm in Eagle Lake Township where he worked throughout his high school years. He graduated from Battle Lake High School and went on to attend Wadena Community College earning a degree in plumbing.
For several years David worked on the road for Dieseth Specialty Company putting up guardrails and signs. David married Jackie Langlie in Alexandria. The couple resided in Ashby, and later Chanhassen. They later parted ways but continued to be close friends. Jackie’s family continued to be a big part of David’s life. David was always included in their family’s lives, which he loved, and he knew he could reach out for help whenever needed. In 1989, David started at Eaton Corporation and retired from there in 2017. David was a very hard worker and took his work very seriously. He believed everyone should work hard and earn their way.
David’s hobbies included hunting in his younger years. He enjoyed watching movies, especially war and western. He was a huge history buff and those who served. David enjoyed listening to ’70s and ’80s rock. David was always up for a game of whist anytime. David had a deep respect for family traditions he was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and his Evavold name. Storytelling about the old days was one of David’s favorite things to do. He was a very good storyteller. The last two winters were spent in Texas as a snowbird.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Ina Evavold.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie (John) Hanlon; a brother, Victor (Vonnie) Evavold of Fergus Falls; a sister, Victoria (Henry) Martin of Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Noah and Ella Hanlon; a niece, ShaeLyn Nelson; a nephew, Joshua Evavold; his Langlie family along with numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, from 5-7 p.m., with a 6:30 prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Grue Lutheran church, rural Battle Lake.
The Rev. Dan Hermanson will officiate.
Interment will be at Grue Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby.
