David A. Field, 76, of Evansville, formerly of Elbow Lake, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Evansville Care Center in Evansville.
David Arlen was born on March 28, 1934, in Fergus Falls, the son of Vivian Arthur and Fern Francis (Lambert) Field. He attended McKinley School in Fergus Falls. David resided in Fergus Falls, where he moved to the Regional Treatment Center in his early youth. He later moved to the Elbow Lake Group Home where he spent many years of his adult life. David moved to the Health Care Center in Henning, due to health issues. At its closing he moved to the Evansville Care Center where he resided until his death.
David spent many years in Elbow Lake, and it was his favorite place. While in Elbow Lake, David worked at the DAC in Hoffman. He was very proud of his accomplishments there.
David lost his eyesight at an early age but not before he could visually see the wonders of God’s creation, the sun, moon trees and colorful flowers. After David’s total blindness his vision did not end, it moved to his ears and oh how could he see with those ears! Blue sky and spring blossoms were typical words to expect.
David enjoyed conversation but at times he would control the subject matter. Most of us have heard David say, “I do not want to talk about it.” Some of us have taken that statement home with us and added it to our vocabulary. Most of us that spent some time with David would come out of it receiving more than giving.
David’s favorite pastime was listening to his favorite gospel CDs and his favorite song was, “I Love to Tell the Story.” He enjoyed spending time with his favorite dog, Norma.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Beverly) Field and Eugene (Linda) Field both of Fergus Falls; a sister, Marlene Thompson of Springfield, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Robert Ledbetter of Xenia, Ohio; in addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Fern; a sister, Arlene Ledbetter and brother-in-law, Doug Thompson.
We miss you David and look forward to our meeting again in the promised land. Blessed be the memory of David Field.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is in charge of the arrangements for David Field.