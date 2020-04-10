David Allen Hagen, 75, of rural Underwood, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
David was born June 14, 1944, to Morris and Mildred (Johnson) Hagen in Fergus Falls. He attended Barnhard grade school and Underwood Public School, graduating in 1962. After graduation, he was employed at Norby’s Department Store in Fergus Falls.
On November 30, 1968, he married Marcene Grimm at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. In 1973, they bought the Hagen family farm. Together they worked the farm and in 1976 had their son, Derek.
David was a member of the National Guard, serving from June 1966 to June 1971. He was an active member of the Tingvold Lutheran Church where he held many roles, including president and sexton.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with friends. David will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcene and his parents, Morris and Mildred Hagen.
David is survived by his son, Derek Hagen of Underwood; sisters, Shirley (Burnie) Wendland and Betty (Maynard) Neuleib; an uncle, Gordy (Mary) Johnson; nieces and nephew, Lisa (Jon) Jorud, Lance (Julie) Wendland, Nicole (John) Thorson, and Michelle (Robert) Ehlert and their families.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
