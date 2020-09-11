David Allen Hagen, 75, of rural Underwood, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
David was born June 14, 1944, to Morris and Mildred (Johnson) Hagen in Fergus Falls. He attended Barnhard grade school and Underwood Public School, graduating in 1962. After graduation he was employed at Norby’s Department Store in Fergus Falls.
On November 30, 1968, he married Marcene Grimm at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. In 1973, they bought the Hagen family farm. Together they worked the farm and in 1976 had their son, Derek.
David was a member of the Army Reserves, serving from June 1966 to June 1971. He was an active member of the Tingvold Lutheran Church where he held many roles, including president of church council, treasurer and sexton for the cemetery. David was also a volunteer at the Fergus Falls Food Shelf.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting with friends. David will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcene and his parents, Morris and Mildred Hagen.
David is survived by his son, Derek Hagen of Underwood; sisters, Shirley (Burnie) Wendland and Betty (Maynard) Neuleib; an uncle, Gordy (Mary) Johnson, and nieces and nephew, Lisa (Jon) Jorud, Lance (Julie) Wendland, Nicole (John) Thorson, and Michelle (Robert) Ehlert and their families.
Memorials are preferred to Tingvold Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Graveside memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Tingvold Cemetery, rural Underwood, Minnesota. Please bring your own lawn chair. The COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The Rev. Tammy Jacobson will officiate.
Interment will be at Tingvold Lutheran Cemetery, Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
