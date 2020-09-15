David Allen Hagen, 75, of rural Underwood, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
Memorials are preferred to Tingvold Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Graveside memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Tingvold Cemetery, rural Underwood. Please bring your own lawn chair. The COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The Rev. Tammy Jacobson will officiate.
Interment will be at Tingvold Lutheran Cemetery, Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
