David (Dave) John Heggen was born in Fergus Falls, MN May 12, 1937, to Clifford and Edna (Malingen) Heggen. Jesus called him to his eternal Home July 10, 2022. He was 85 years of age.
Dave was raised on the family farm near Rothsay, MN. He graduated from Rothsay High School in 1955. He attended the University of North Dakota, The Lutheran Brethren Seminary (Bible School) and Moorhead State University.
Dave met his future wife, Beverley (Sampson) while she attended Hillcrest Academy and he was attending Bible School. He knew from the beginning that he loved her and she would be his wife. They married June 14, 1958.
Dave and Bev raised and ‘trained’ three children, Jon, Jill, and Robin, in a loving Christ Following home. They started their family life in Fargo, ND, followed by Fergus Falls, MN, Minneapolis, MN, Elgin, IL, Iowa Falls, IA, Forest Park, GA, and Sioux Falls, SD. Upon retirement, they returned ‘home’ to Rothsay and Fergus Falls. Dave’s final earthly home was Cavalier, ND.
Dave had a successful and awarded career in Agriculture Sales, serving several agri businesses between 1962 to 2000, traveling many regions of the country.
He enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities throughout his life including travel, reading, motorcycle touring and riding through the age of 75. He also loved the history and culture of trains, planes, motorcycles and cowboys.
He was a member of Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls and the Evangelical Covenant Church in Sioux Falls, SD. He had been a Deacon and an usher. He was past president of the Rothsay Lions Club, a member of the Gideons, and the Christian Motorcyclists Association.
In all he did, he “…let [his] light shine before others, that they may see [his] good deeds and glorified [his] Father in heaven.” (Matt 5:16)
He is preceded in death by his wife and love of this life Bev; his parents; his sister Janice (Storlie); and two brothers-in-law, David Christenson and Rolf Storlie.
Dave is survived and remembered by his children; Jon Heggen (Rhonda) of Boise, ID; daughters, Jilletta Kay Anderson (Edward) of Cavalier, ND, and Robin Joy Helgen (John) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren Matthew (Jessica) DeMers, Andrea (Cord) Mace, Steven (Katie) Anderson, Jenise Anderson, Aaron (Jenna) Anderson, Ilse Helgen and Emma Helgen; and great grandchildren, Everett DeMers, Brody Mace, Forrest DeMers, and Carson Mace.
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Jim Johnson
Interment: Our Savior’s Cemetery, Rothsay, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.OlsonFuneralHome.com.