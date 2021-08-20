David Franklin Lundeen, 87, an attorney and community leader, died on February 26, 2020, Fergus Falls. He was born in Fergus Falls on October 28, 1932, to Victor G. Lundeen and Selma I. Rostad Lundeen.
The fourth of five children, he attended Lincoln School and Fergus Falls High School. In both his junior and senior years, he was editor in chief of The Otter, the school newspaper. He graduated in 1950 as valedictorian and won a Bausch-Lomb Award for outstanding ability in science and mathematics. An all-around student, in his senior year, he was vice president of the National Honor Society, lettered in football, and sang in the choir, participated in Thespians, and competed on the debate team.
David entered Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, where he won the freshman Armstrong Prize for English composition. He was president of the Phi Alpha Psi fraternity. An English major, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1954.
He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1957, and was admitted to the Minnesota State Bar Association. After completing the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps training school in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was stationed at Ft. Devens, Massachusetts, from 1957-60, as a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves.
In 1958, he married Mary Dorthea Watson in Ridgewood, New Jersey. After his Army discharge, he and Mary and their infant daughter moved to Fergus Falls and raised two more children.
He began his career in 1960, as an associate with the Field, Arveson, and Donoho law firm and became a partner about a year later. David rose to the position of senior partner in 1984. In 1993, he began a solo practice, specializing in estate planning and tax law.
From 2000-14, David served as founding board member of the Fergus Falls 554 Education Foundation, where he was a past president.
David was also a past president of the Noon Rotary Club, and he was a lifelong member of the Federated Church.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward; his sisters, Ruth and Helen; his nephews, James Lundeen and John Whittemore; and his great-niece, Amanda Lundeen.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Karen Lundeen of Brooklyn, New York and Emily Lundeen of Fergus Falls; and his son and daughter-in-law, Eric Lundeen and Karen Hetland and two granddaughters, Britta Lundeen-Hetland and Harper Lundeen-Hetland of Plymouth.
Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls. The Laurie Strom string trio will perform 20 minutes prior to the start of the service. Everett Jacobson will also perform as part of the service.
Clergy: Rev. Dr. C. Ed Morgan.
Military Participation: American Legion Post 30 and VFW Post 612.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.