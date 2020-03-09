David Franklin Lundeen, 87, an attorney and community leader, died on February 26, 2020, at Pioneer Care, Fergus Falls.
Memorials may be sent to the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation or to the Fergus Area College Foundation.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church of Saturday.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at The Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Ed Morgan will officiate.
Military participation will be at Fergus Falls VFW Post #30 and Fergus Falls American Legion Post #612.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.