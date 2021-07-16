David C. Masten, 96, of Fargo, North Dakota, died July 13, 2021, at Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo.
David Charles Masten was born on July 20, 1924, to J.E. (Red) and Frances Masten in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1936, the family moved to Fargo, where he graduated from Fargo Central.
In 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and he served overseas in Italy. Following active military service, he attended and graduated from NDSU as an electrical engineer in 1949 and he continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves. Following graduation, he worked for Armour & Company for four years.
In 1952, he married Audre R. Quin. They had six children. Audre passed away in 1987.
In 1953, David went to work with the Otter Tail Power Company in Crookston and Fergus Falls. He retired as a division engineer in 1986.
During retirement, he lived in Fergus Falls; Corpus Christi and Dallas, Texas; Dickinson and then Fargo, North Dakota.
In 2001, David married Felice M. DeMesy of Fergus Falls. Felice passed away in 2020.
David was a registered professional engineer, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, a member of El Zagal Shrine, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eagles and the Elks.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Red and Frances Masten and son-in-law, Don Walen.
David is survived by his children, Candy (Tom) Westrum of Litchfield, Margie (Corey) Rinas of Moorhead, Lynn (Steve) Bengtson of Underwood, Mark (Tamara) Masten of Fergus Falls, Beth Walen of Fergus Falls and Chuck (Kim) Masten of Moorhead; stepchildren, Joseph (Dana) DeMesy of Dallas, Texas, Roxanne (Terry) Tucker of Battle Lake, Rory (Jackie) DeMesy of Minneapolis, and Pamela (Bob) Halvorson of Duluth; grandchildren, Adam, Amy, Allison, Jason, Scott, Cristina, Holly, Sarah, Danny and Shaina; stepgrandchildren, Christine, Travis, Taryn, Tessa, Tyler, Lindsey, Carissa, Joey, Jillian and Daniele; 13 great-grandchildren and 23 great-stepgrandchildren.
Memorials are preferred to El Zagal Shrine Fargo, 1429 Third St. N. Fargo, ND 58102 https://www.elzagal.org/.
Visitation: One-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please refer to David’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
Clergy: Deacon Jim Hunt.
Interment: 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, North Dakota.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.