David L. Mobraten, aged 83, of Fairbanks, Alaska, left us on September 17, 2022. He was born on April 24, 1939 to Julius P. Mobraten and Frances (Houg) Mobraten. He attended grade school and high school in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and earned a degree in forestry from the University of Minnesota where he lettered in wrestling.
After graduating he, his first wife, and their young son moved to Alaska where David found a job with the Bureau of Land Management, the start of a fulfilling and varied career with the agency. In 1990 David moved from Anchorage to Fairbanks to join his wife whom he had married in 1989.
David was an active member of the community in which he lived. For many years he was an avid runner, participating in both shorter races and many marathons, once traveling to Greece to run the course of the original marathon. He donated many gallons of blood to the Blood Bank and was known around town as the AARP safe driving instructor. After retiring he continued to be called to fight wildland fires both in Alaska and the lower 48. If a neighbor or friend needed help with a project, he was there. David was very proud of his Norwegian heritage (with an Ole and Lena joke always ready) and was an active member of the Sons of Norway.
Travel was another interest. Retirement gave him the opportunity to spend more time in Minnesota visiting family and friends and attending Vikings games as well as class reunions. David embarked on a long motorcycle trip with two of his best buddies, worked the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, traveled several times to Europe, once to see his beloved Vikings play, and dreamed of more adventures. One of the last things he did was raft the Grand Canyon.
David leaves behind his wife, Nancy Reagan, his first wife and mother of his children, Kathleen Fariday, his son Charles (Linda) Mobraten, and his daughter Laura Mobraten. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Mobraten, Marla Mobraten, and Dara (Levi) Heiple, and his great- granddaughter, Adena Heiple.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five of his seven siblings (Anna (Bill) Johnson, Florence (Gene) Dufty, Phyllis (Leland) Anderson, Bud (Florence) Mobraten, Art (Selma) Mobraten) and brother-in-law Vince Svare. His sisters Gen Svare and Marie (Paul) Torgerson also survive him as do many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends too numerous to list individually.
He is missed.
A Celebration of Life is being held at 11am on Saturday, June 17 2023 at the Dwight & Jeanne Anderson’s Farm located at 24721 160th Avenue in Fergus Falls.
