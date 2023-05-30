David Mobraten

David L. Mobraten, aged 83, of Fairbanks, Alaska, left us on September 17, 2022. He was born on April 24, 1939 to Julius P. Mobraten and Frances (Houg) Mobraten. He attended grade school and high school in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and earned a degree in forestry from the University of Minnesota where he lettered in wrestling.

