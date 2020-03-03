David Allen Nelson, 64, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Sanford in Fargo.
David was born December 13, 1955, to Arthur and Alma (Hansen) Nelson in Thief River Falls. He attended Thief River Falls High School, earning his GED.
On January 8, 1983, he married Lucinda Wagar in Fergus Falls.
Dave worked for the state of Minnesota for 36 years, working with the mentally disabled, mentally ill, and chemically dependent. He was a member of the AFSME and also the state of Minnesota Retirement Association.
He enjoyed history research, politics, watching classic TV, was a Twins and Vikings fan, playing softball, and listening to music.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur and Alma Nelson; infant brother, Richard, and infant grandson, Kristopher David Kirsch.
Dave is survived by his wife, Lucinda (Cindy) Nelson of Fergus Falls; children, Cylinda Kirsch of Fargo and Allen Nelson of St. Paul; grandchildren, Kristie, Kylah, and Karley Kirsch of Fargo; great-grandchild, Micah Collins, due June 2020; siblings, Orvis (Kathy) Nelson, Patricia (Wilfred) Boutain, Raymond Nelson, and Shari (Dave) Fischer, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Chaplain David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
