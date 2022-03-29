David Aloysius Peters, aged 72, peacefully passed away on March 23, 2022, with his wife, Karen, at his side singing their favorite song, "You are my sunshine."
Dave was born on January 1, 1950, in Hereford, Texas to Aloysius Joseph and Anna Josephine (Ott) Peters. He was bestowed the honor of being, "The First Baby of the New Year." Dave graduated from Blackfoot High School in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1968. Post-graduation, Dave enlisted in the US Navy as a radio man. He was stationed aboard the USS Gridley off the shores of Vietnam.
In 1978, Dave moved from Bozeman, Montana to open Peters Jewelers at the Westridge Mall in Fergus Falls. In 1983, Dave purchased the store and later renamed it Dave Peters Jewelers. AFter 40 years in business, Dave retired and closed the store in 2018. He was able to have more time to spend with family and pursue his interests; golf, pickleball, bowling and gardening along with church and civic activities. Dave was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotary, Retail Jewelers Organization, Minnesota Jewelers Association and served as a Catechist, Lector, and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
On October 6, 2001, Dave and Karen met and have been together ever since. Dave asked Karen's father for her hand in marriage in 2002 and they became engaged. On January 13, 2022, Dave and Karen were married by Father Alan Wielinski at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Dave is proceeded in death by his parents Aloysius and Anna Peters; father-in-law Darrel Rial; nephew Darred Thomson. Dave is survived by his wife Karen; siblings Patricia Peters, Dennis Peters (Pat), Debbie Peters (Gary), Rebecca Mitchell, Steve Rial (Sue), Kitty Syverson (Steve), Tammy Thomson (Mark), Kris Thompson (Scott), Brian Rial (Amy); Children Chanda Terhaar (Nick), Barbi Moore (Randy), Amanda Peters (Javier Sanchez), Ryan Anderson (Dawn), Sean Anderson (Andrea), Stacey Swedal (Steve); grand-children Jason Lofquist, Rayna and Johnny Moore, Micah Sanchez, Evan, Gabrielle and Max Anderson, Laura and Ellen Anderson, Clara and Eli Swedal; along with family and friends.
Prior to his passing Dave reminded everyone to not take anything for granted and as quoted by his grandchildren, "Trust in the Lord Grandpa, just trust in the Lord."
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary for their "splash pad" fundraiser and Knute Nelson Hospice.
Visitation: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 5 to 7 P.M. with a prayer service at 6:30 P.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls with recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 A.M.
Burial: Fargo National Cemetery at a later date.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com