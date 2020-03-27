David Schneck, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
David Dean Schneck was born on September 17,1954, in Ortonville, to Weston Dale Schneck and Ruth Eileen Steiner Schneck. Dave grew up on the family farm where one of his favorite pastimes was to raise geese and tropical fish. He even raised piranhas at one point. Dave graduated from Ortonville High School in 1973 and participated in basketball, baseball and track.
Dave graduated from Moorhead State University in 1977 with a degree in history and philosophy. Dave met his future wife, Karen Christiansen, at Moorhead State in a political science class. Dave and Karen were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, on July 8, 1978. They had three children, Kristiana, Daniel and David.
Dave attended Warburg Theological Seminary from 1978-80. He then went back to Moorhead State University, graduating with a degree in social studies education in May of 1981. Dave taught social studies in Sleepy Eye, from 1981 to 1982 and served as head basketball coach. Dave was then hired to teach social studies and coach football, basketball and track at the Fergus Falls Middle School in 1982. He continued his teaching career there until June 2016 when he retired after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Dave dedicated 34 years of his life to the students and community of Fergus Falls. He worked hard to foster an environment of growth and compassion within his classrooms. He treasured the relationships he had with his co-workers and loved to push students to do their best in and out of school. Dave inspired many students with his class motto, “Be good, do good, be safe, work hard, have fun, adios!”
Dave was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and volunteered for the worship committee. He enjoyed fishing on Big Stone Lake at the family cottage and took many trips to Otter Tail and Stalker Lake with his fishing buddies. Pheasant hunting trips to the family North Farm in Ortonville was a favorite activity. Dave enjoyed many family trips across the country during the summer. Dave was also active in the Parkinson’s Rock Steady Boxing program and was thankful for the coaches and volunteers who spend countless hours promoting health and well-being for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Dave is preceded in death by his father, Weston Schneck; mother, Ruth Schneck; father-in-law, Harold Christiansen, and mother-in-law, Agnes Christiansen. Dave is survived by his wife, Karen Schneck; daughter, Kristiana Schneck (Tony Li) of Colma, California; sons, Daniel Schneck of Minnetonka and David Schneck of Fergus Falls and Minneapolis. Dave is survived by his brothers, Rodger (Nan) Schneck of Milan, Rick (Pam) Schneck of Clinton, Bob (Cyndi) Schneck of Hillsboro, North Dakota, Dean (Dawn) Schneck of Faribault, and sister Donna Jo (Wayne) Koptizke of New London.
Dave is survived by his brothers-in-law, John Christiansen of Burnsville, Stevan (Mary) Christiansen of St. Ignace, Michigan, Bob (Connie) Christiansen of Austin; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Mike) Olson of Lakeville, and Nancy (Dave) Otterness of Red Wing, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date due to the current corona virus situation.
