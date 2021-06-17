Funeral services will be held for David Thompson Jr., age 71, of Battle Lake, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail with Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at church.
