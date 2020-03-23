David E. Thompson, a longtime resident of Fergus Falls, died peacefully at his home on March 20, 2020. From there he was welcomed into God’s loving embrace by those who have gone before — family, friends and a multitude of animals that David cared for over the years, including dogs, cats, birds, horses, chipmunks (obtained by the aforementioned cats) and even racoons. Only St. Francis himself was welcomed into Heaven by more animals than David.
David was born on August 3, 1955, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of James and Leona (Porter) Thompson. He grew up in California and attended school in Gardena, California.
He went on to join the U.S. Air Force in 1975. After living in different areas of the United States, he moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he met the love of his life Teresa (Vikesland) Thompson and married her on July 27, 1984. They moved back to Teresa’s hometown of Frazee, and later settled in Fergus Falls. They had two beautiful children, Jonathan and Megan. David had various careers throughout the years, but his most recent was driving truck. They purchased a 150-year-old log home in the country that kept him busy with restoration and maintenance.
Many of his hobbies included being in nature with those he loved. One of his favorite hobbies was taking his horses on different trail rides with his daughter, neighbors and friends. He loved being in the wilderness and telling good jokes around the campfire. His favorite place to be was out in the country with an abundance of wildlife to watch. He absolutely loved animals of all kinds and had a soft spot for any animal in need. Later, when he became disabled and more homebound, he enjoyed viewing and feeding deer, turkeys, raccoons, stray cats and all other animals that ventured throughout the yard.
Besides playing cards and games, he also greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. Time with his family was treasured most of all, and he loved surprise visits from his nieces and nephews. David had many health issues including COPD and most recently battled cancer. Through this suffering he became strong in his faith. He attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
He was preceded in death by his father, James, and brother, Terry Thompson.
David is survived by his wife, Teresa of Fergus Falls; his children, Jonathan (Julia) Thompson of Maplewood; Megan (Dereck) Houge of Underwood; daughter, Sarah Thompson of Elkhart, Indiana; grandchildren, Athan (“Dave Jr.”) Thompson, Denzel, Xavier and Kobe Halliburton; mother, Leona Thompson of Fergus Falls; stepmother, Dorothy Thompson of Stover, Missouri; siblings, Keren (Ron) Gandy, Paul Thompson, Jim Thompson, Dale Thompson, Jeffrey Robertson, Donald Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with a live stream available at facebook.com/glendenilson for those wishing to participate.
Interment will take place in St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
