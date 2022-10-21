David Warren Erickson, 34, of Moorhead formerly of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his parent’s home in his sleep.
David was born on December 5, 1987 to Daniel and Linda (Hamann) Erickson in Alexandria.
He was baptized on Dec 27, 1987 at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria and confirmed October 26, 2003 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
David attended Cleveland Elementary, Fergus Falls Middle School and graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 2006. He continued his education at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
He worked many jobs during his years in Fergus Falls which included Taco Johns, Pebble Lake Golf Course and Sunmart. While in Moorhead he worked at an Early Childhood Daycare in West Fargo and then at Lehigh Cement Group as a Terminal Supervisor for 11 years.
Some of the hobbies and activities that David enjoyed were; hiking, soccer, volleyball, tennis, golfing, bean bags, fantasy football, waterskiing, ice fishing and enjoying going to away Viking games in warmer climates with friends. During his high school soccer career, he was awarded the Damien Jacklitch Memorial Award showing that David was a positive promoter and role model for the sport of soccer. While going to school at MSUM he was involved with the club soccer team and participated in intramural volleyball with his sister Sarah.
David had a big heart which made people feel welcomed and important. He was generous with his time and never complained. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews listening to Ruth play the piano, cheering on the Vikings with Lief, being birthday buddies with Benjamin, snuggling with Mildred and enjoying time holding Eleanor. David was also a godfather to his cousin, Aaron Meyer.
David was very proud that he was able to save enough money to purchase, remodel and decorate a home with his family. They made many trips to the stores to get everything that was needed. After selling his house, he moved into an apartment to look for a new house to work on.
Proceeding him in death are his grandparents, Warren Erickson, Willard and Carol (Krenz) Hamann; uncle, Dale Erickson; and cousin, Nathan Hagen.
David is survived by his parents, Dan and Linda; sister, Sarah (Nate) Jensen; nieces and nephews, Ruth, Lief, Benjamin, Mildred and Eleanor; grandmother, Marge Erickson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Lyle Hoxtell.
Interment: a family burial will take place at a later date at Vukku Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.