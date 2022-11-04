David Lee Waring, 82, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the MN Veterans Home, Fergus Falls.
David was born on August 15, 1940 in Sioux Falls, SD, the son of Clayton Otto and Beth (Erdman) Waring. David attended Washington Senior High School in Sioux Falls and graduated in 1958. He continued his education at South Dakota State University, graduating in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He served in the Army from 1958-1965.
On December 29, 1962, he married Linda Jean Smith in Huron, SD.
David was the Plant Manager for Land of Lakes from 1965-1983 and the Regional Operations Manager for the Western Region Dairy Foods Group for Dairy Farmers of America from 1983-2000.
David was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, MS Society and of St. James Episcopal Church. He loved photography, gardening and reading.
Preceding him in death were his wife; parents; sister, Doriene Johnson, brother-in-law, Jack Mann and in-laws; Edward and Eileen Smith.
Survivors include his son, Chris (Jordana Money) Waring of Bolingbrook, IL; daughter, Robin (Kris) Werner of Fergus Falls; two grandchildren, Alise (fiancé Alex Moyer) Werner and Emily Werner both of Fergus Falls; sister-in-law, Stephanie Mann of Shoreview, MN.
A family service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN.
