Dawn Margaret Fenner joined her father in God’s kingdom on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Dawn was born in Fergus Falls, on May 14, 1961, the firstborn of Jim and Bonnie Fenner, she was raised there with her sisters, Denise and Darcy.
Dawn was a woman of simple pleasures. A self-proclaimed introvert, lover of fresh flowers, Bruce Springsteen, boxer dogs, and all things ‘pig.’ She appreciated the quiet life and often spoke of her dreams of one day owning a cabin in the woods, “Come and visit, just don’t stay long,” she said. Dawn was a force. A deep thinker, she held strong to her beliefs and knew who she was. While not a fan of small talk, she could talk for hours about life and purpose. You could always count on her to be honest with you, offering sound advice layered with wit and sarcasm.
Dawn was a passionate advocate for ending the stigma associated with mental health. Her personal struggles led her to pursue a career in counseling individuals and families battling addiction. She once wrote, “I am most fulfilled when serving these families, whether to facilitate an intervention, provide education, or assist with finding appropriate resources. Misinformation only contributes to stigma and I’m enormously committed to ending stigmatization.”
In recent years, Dawn received her master’s degree in drug and alcohol counseling and began working as a counselor. She also did volunteer work, facilitating a support group called People of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo, Minnesota.
Through all of life’s challenges, Dawn remained steadfast in her confidence of God’s unending grace. Her faith guided her, providing her with peace and healing. Referring to the PAL support group, Dawn wrote, “It is, and always has been, my firm belief that addiction is a spiritual deficit. I have never been able to counsel without sharing my faith experience, that forgiveness is the power of grace, that in Christ we always have hope, and that there is power in prayer. God is good!”
She is the mother of four beautiful children. Her best qualities were passed on to them and they continue where she left off. Aaron, who has her artistic talents, Amanda who received her resilience and calm, Andrew who holds her deep empathy, and Abigail, with a shared gift of love and light. Her children were her pride and joy.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, James. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie, two sisters, Darcy and Denise, four children, Aaron, Amanda, Andrew, and Abigail, and several nieces and nephews.
Dawn’s artwork will be on display at the Gamut Gallery in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 12-4 p.m. (visitation). A celebration of life service will follow in the gallery courtyard outside at 4 p.m. The family requests that all attending in-person wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Those unable to attend can stream the service via Zoom. Please reach out to the family for streaming information.
Dawn’s interment will take place at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, Colorado, later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Dawn’s beloved charities, Minnesota Recovery Connection (minnesotarecovery.org) and the Animal Humane Society (animalhumanesociety.org). Condolences may be sent to 2228 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418.