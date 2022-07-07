Dean A. Steiner, 80, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence.
Dean Albert Steiner was born April 11, 1942, to Marjorie (Hanson) and Albert Wolfgang Steiner in Mankato, MN. Dean graduated from Mankato West High School in 1960 after which time he joined the Air Force serving from 1960-1964. He was based at Portland Air Force Base and spent time in Libya, North Africa.
Dean married Diane Frandre in 1965, to this union his son, Sean Allan was born. In 1977, he married Diane Krohn, to this union his daughter, Dayna April was born. He also adopted Diane’s daughter, Holly and son, Nohle.
On September 6, 2001, Dean married Delphine Thorson-Lindsey and was a dad to her children, Julianna and Josh.
He sold real estate in the Mankato area up until he started employment with the State of Minnesota for 20+ years. Dean was very involved in AFSCME and proud to be a union member. He served on the board of his local as well as the executive board of AFSCME. Dean was involved in Lion’s International and served as governor for District 5m2 in 1985. He was also a member of the Eagles, VFW, and American Legion.
Dean enjoyed golfing, hunting, computer games, and spending time with family.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Marjorie; step-father, Herby; father, Albert, and grandson, Tristen.
Dean is survived by his wife, Delphine Steiner of Fergus Falls; his children, Sean (special friend, Jennifer) of Cincinnati, OH, Dayna (Jeremy) of Mankato, Holly (Chad) of St. Peter, Nohle (Janae) of Kasota, Julianna, and Josh both of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Kylie, Makayla (Itty), Skylar, Nathan, Harlie, Stephanie, Samantha, Riley, Maddyson, Kayne, Ella, Troy, and Alexis; great-granddaughter, Rumi; the entire “Thorson” family; uncle, Stanley (Sharon) and his family of Seattle, WA, and many other family including, Nicole and Lisa and a host of friends.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service: 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Deacon Chuck Kampa
Military Participation: Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and VFW Post 612
Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone