Dean Peter Formo, at the age of 60, died unexpectedly on July 29th, 2022.
He was born on April 18th, 1962, in Alexandria, MN to Milton and Delores Formo.
He married Christine Rozell on July 16th, 1983, in Claremore, OK. They have three amazing children, one wonderful daughter-in-law and two awesome grandchildren.
Dean was a man with a lot of amazing talents. He really enjoyed working with his hands. He was the most talented working with wood due to him being a carpenter for many years, but he could fix just about anything that needed to be fixed. He recently started to enjoy bird watching, he loved going to the movies with his children and was always willing to give a helping hand to his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Milton Formo and Delores (Formo) Braasch; and his grandparents.
Survived by his beloved wife, Christine Formo of Somerset, WI; children: Derrick (Megan) Formo of New Richmond, WI, Stephanie Formo of Somerset, WI and Mitchell Formo of Shoreview, MN; grandchildren Elizabeth and Bennett Formo of New Richmond, WI; siblings: Seldon (Michelle) Formo of Fergus Falls, MN, Linda (Ron) Carey of Fargo, ND, Dale (Deb) Formo of Fergus Falls, MN, Bob (Pat) Formo of Yankton, SD and Mark (Kim) Formo of Milaca, MN and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Celebration of life will be held on September 24th, 2022, 12 pm to 6 pm at American Legion Post 111 464 County Rd VV Somerset, WI 54025.
Memorials to Christine Formo at 683 200th Ave Lot 15 Somerset, WI 54025.
Arrangements provided by Cullen Crea Funeral Home, New Richmond, WI.
Please refer to their website for details or questions regarding the Celebration of Life.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone