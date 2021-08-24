Dean P. Newton, 92, of rural Carlisle, died Saturday, August 21, 2021,, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Dean was born June 15, 1929, in Fergus Falls to Leonard and Dorothy (Putnam) Newton. He attended Madison Elementary School and Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1947. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus, graduating in 1949.
As a young man he worked on different farms in the Carlisle area. On December 2, 1950, Dean married Lorraine Nelson at Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton. In 1956, they moved to the home farm in Oscar Township where they raised their family. Dean lived on the family farm until he was 90 years old.
He was a longtime active member at Hedemarken Church where he held several church offices and later Zion Lutheran Church. Dean had a love for music, singing with his brothers and sister growing up. He belonged to the acapella group, Travelaires for 43 years. They sang at churches and also sang on the radio. Dean sang for numerous other special occasions around the area. He also worked for Oscar Township doing a variety of things for years.
Preceding him death were his parents; his wife of 66 years, Lorraine, and his siblings, Lee and Keith.
Dean is survived by his children, Stan (Julie) Newton of Hutchinson, Mark (Margene) Newton of Carlisle, and Gail (Todd) Heintzman of Aberdeen,South Dakota; grandchildren, Emma (Logan) Barat, Jason (Korene) Newton, Jared (Brenda) Newton, Amy (Bryan) Maurer, Sam Heintzman, Jon Heintzman and Kate (Michael) Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Calissa and Alaina Newton, Lilah and Case Newton, Hannah and Emily Maurer and Graham Schmidt; sister, Joyce Haugan; two brothers-in-law, LeRoy (Mary Jean) Nelson and Eldon (Karen) Nelson, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: One-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, Olson Funeral Home.
Clergy: Rev. Chris Eldredge.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.