Deborah (Debby) Jo Gunderson, 72, of Dalton, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Minot, North Dakota on October 29, 1948, to Dean and Mavis (Graff) Henderson. Debby was baptized in Grandville, North Dakota and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Dalton. She graduated from Crookston Central High School in 1966. On May 3, 1969, she married Glen Gunderson in Crookston. They made their home in rural Dalton. Debby worked at a telephone company, for several different banks as a teller, communicating for agriculture and ended her working career as a manager of the Dalton Grocery Store, along with working side by side with Glen on the family farm. She enjoyed all the animals from baby calves to puppies, spending time at the county fair, playing pinochle, making donuts, apple turnovers and spending time with family and friends.
Debby is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glen of Dalton; children, Dena (Brandon) Barker of Lacey, Washington, Darin (Katie) Gunderson of Dalton, and Dani (Paul) DeCock of Salisbury, Maryland; grandchildren, Brady, Hannah and Ben Barker, and Griffin and Sawyer Gunderson; mother, Mavis Henderson; sisters, Joan (Charles) Swendsrud, Julie Henderson and Jeri Ricks; sister-in-law, Sharon (Harold) Petersen, along with several nieces and nephews.
Debby is preceded in death by an infant son; grandson, baby DeCock; father, Dean Henderson; sister, Peggy Olson; brother-in-law, Allen Ricks, and mother and father-in-law, Gilbert and Mildred Gunderson.
Memorials may be directed to the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer & Research Center.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dalton.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be at Tordenskjold Cemetery, rural Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.