Deborah K. Nogosek, 70, of Lisbon, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home, Lisbon.
Deb was born on May 8, 1950, the daughter of Herbert and Hazel (Christianson) Kronemann in Fergus Falls. She was raised and educated in Fergus Falls, graduating from high school in 1969. Deb then attended beauty school in Fergus Falls and later moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, where she worked as a beautician for many years. She was united in marriage to Tom Nogosek in September of 1992 in Jamestown. They then moved to Lisbon, where Deb worked as a beautician for a few more years before she retired.
Deb enjoyed quilting and baking cookies for family and friends. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino, rolling dice and visiting with her neighbors.
Deb is survived by her husband, Tom of Lisbon, North Dakota; son, Jason (Cheri) Weber of Jamestown, North Dakota; daughters, Stephanie (Brad Ronhovde) Nogosek of Eagan; Nicole (fiancé, Ryan Kozitza) Nogosek of Lakeville; grandson, Ethan Nogosek; granddaughters, Michaela and Heather Albrecht; brother, Mike (Linda) Kronemann of Fergus Falls; sisters, Ilene (Jim) Rude of Richville; Sandy (Daryl) Buchholz of Alexandria; mother-in-law, Doris Nogosek of Jamestown, North Dakota; sisters-in-law, Darlene Kronemann of Bradenton, Florida, and Diane Kronemann of Salem, Oregon; brother-in-law, Roger (Patti) Nogosek of Jamestown, North Dakota; numerous nieces and nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, David (in infancy), Charles and Rodney.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9–10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisbon, North Dakota.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisbon, North Dakota.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements provided by Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, North Dakota.