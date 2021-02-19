Delain Clambey Miller, 88, of Fergus Falls, died February 11, 2021, at his home in rural Fergus Falls.
Delain was born on October 23, 1932, in Friberg Township, the son of Harry and Ida (Clambey) Miller of rural Fergus Falls. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1950. Delain joined the Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged after two years of service.
On September 4, 1953, he married the love of his life, Gloria Marlene Jorgenson. They were married for 67 years. Delain was self-employed with his brother, Wesley for over 35 years. They owned Miller Brothers Construction Company. He was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church of rural Erhard.
He enjoyed collecting cars, fishing, hunting, bowling, playing cards, bingo, going to casinos, dancing and most of all, his family. Blessed be the memory of Delain Miller.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry and Ida Miller; brothers, Arlow and Wesley Miller; sister-in-law, Mildred Miller and nephew, Dana Miller; great-granddaughter, Hannah Marie Jax; along with numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Miller of Fergus Falls; three children, Allen Miller of Edina; Vicki (Gene) Dohrer of Fergus Falls, and Dawn Miller of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Ackley of Rochester, Ashley (Jason) Jax of Shakopee, Alison (Brandon Mensing) Dohrer of Lakeville, Gunnar Audette of Fergus Falls, Hunter Audette of Fergus Falls, and Wyatt Goetz of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Emma, Anton, Easton and Elisabeth Ackley of Rochester; Olivia Jax of Shakopee; Hadley and Hudson Mensing of Lakeville; Ava and Wesley Audette of Fergus Falls.
Walk-through visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home. Private family service following visitation at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home.
The Rev. Jeff McCracken will officiate.
Interment will be at Tonseth Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Arrangements provided by the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences: www.GlendeNilson.com.