Delaine Lynette (Williams) Gullickson, 72, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her residence and LB Hospice.
Delaine was born and baptized on October 15, 1948, to Darwin and Hilda (Grewe) Williams in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls Junior and Senior High School.
On July 15, 1970, she married Gerald Gullickson in Sisseton, South Dakota.
She worked as a waitress at Lantern Cafe, at Cox’s Bakery, as a CNA at Pelican Lake and Broen Nursing Homes, and also helped her husband in his cement business. She spent time volunteering with hospice.
Delaine loved arts and crafts, baking, cooking, spending time with her children and grandchildren, sewing and crocheting.
Preceding her in death was her son, Jerry Lee; her parents; brother, Duane Williams; infant brother; sister, Sharon Sanders; father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Alice Gullickson; brothers-in-law, Delano Gullickson and Gene Tollefson; sisters-in-law, Elaine Boll, Lavonne Meyers, Geraldine Emerson, Vianne Cole, and Lila Torgusson.
Delaine is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Gullickson; daughters, Marsha and Bill Umlauf of Wisconsin, Robin and Craig Nitz of Florida, and Lynette and Josh Johnson of Fergus Falls; sons, Scott Gullickson of Dalton, Jeffrey and Edith Gullickson of Elbow Lake, and Joseph Gullickson of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Ashley, Hunter, Shania, Kristina, Mark, Madilyn, Matthew, Megan, Ryan, Jared, and Justin; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Ardis Tollefson of Detroit Lakes, David and Linda Garsland of Battle Lake, and Janice and Jerome Gilbertson of Fergus Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the cancer center who helped Delaine on her journey, also Deanna Williams for all of her kindness, and hospice.
The family invites you to wear pink to honor the memory of Delaine.
A private family service will be held with livestream at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Delaine’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Susan Tjornehoj will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.