Delaine Olson, 71, of Underwood, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Delaine Marlene Olson was born on February 17, 1949, in Little Fork, the daughter of Melfred and Hazel Johnson. She graduated from Battle Lake High School. Delaine obtained her L.P.N. license in 1977, and later received her R.N. license in 1987.
On June 20, 1969, she married Bernell Olson, they later divorced but continued to be best friends. They raised four children together, Lonnie, Connie, Annie and Kelly. Delaine worked in health care until her retirement.
She enjoyed bowling for many years, going to the casino with friends, gardening, visiting and spending time with her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melfred and Hazel Johnson and many aunts and uncles.
Delaine is survived by her four children, Lonnie (Melissa) Olson, Connie (Keith) Kimber both of Fergus Falls, Annie (Rick) Hoeper of Underwood and Kelly Jones of Farmville, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Gunnar Kimber, Taiya Hanson, Carlee Olson, Darian Hoeper, Addison Hoeper, Kiyou Jones, Gaiden Hoeper and Kody Jones; one great-grandchild, Bennett Hanson Wheeler along with numerous relatives and friends.
No services will be held.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
