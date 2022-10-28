Delayne Drechsel, 61, of Erhard, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence.
Delayne Lowell Drechsel was born February 13, 1961 in Fergus Falls, to Lowell and Geneva (Sumstad) Drechsel. He graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1979.
On September 13, 1990, Delayne married Sandra Kay (Shol) Samuelson in Fergus Falls.
He worked as a semi-truck driver at the Pelican Rapids Turkey Plant for 25 years and as a forklift driver at Aggregate Block Plant for 15 years.
Delayne was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church, rural Erhard. He enjoyed cutting wood, gardening, fishing, and visiting with his friends. He was a big fan of country music, especially Hank Williams Sr. Delayne was known as “the gentle giant” by everyone.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Geneva and Lowell Drechsel; brothers-in-law, Johnny Jacobson, Donald Shol, and Bruce Shol.
Delayne is survived by his wife, Sandra Drechsel of Erhard; step-son, Larry (Jeanne) Samuelson; step-grandchildren, Jesse (Kayla) Buchholz, Jordan Samuelson, and Dylan Samuelson; great-grandchildren, Chase, MaKenna, and Briar; brother, Randy (Jackie) Drechsel of Fergus Falls; sister, Darla Jacobson of Erhard; brother-in-law, William (Lacey) Peasley of Erhard; nephews, Wesley (Tiffany) Drechsel of Underwood and Adam Peasley of Erhard; niece, Jenna Peasley of Erhard, and numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone