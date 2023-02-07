Della D. Wasvick, 101, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at PionerrCare in Fergus Falls.
Della Dette was born on January 13, 1922, in Wyndmere, North Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Brown) Staples. She attended West End Country School in Wyndmere Township. After completing eighth grade, she worked as a nanny for a neighborhood family where she earned $ 3.00 per week.
On October 7, 1940, she married Lloyd Gifford at the Methodist parsonage in Fergus Falls. The couple resided and engaged in farming near Oakes, Wyndmere, and for 32 years in Aurdal Township. Della was a homemaker and loving mother to her three children, Harland, Ronald and Ricky. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Della was a hard worker on the farm often performing chores as well as caring for the families’ needs.
She was a member of Aurdal Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for 18 years, served on Ladies Aid and also a member of the Aurdal Homemakers Club #1 where she served as president, secretary and recorder. Lloyd and Della served as the Busy Bees 4-H leader for many years.
Her hobbies include gardening, canning, baking and especially pies, also watching soap operas. The couple has been to every state except Texas and went on many Tour Bus trips all over the U.S. a most memorable trip was to Hawaii. Della had an amazing memory and cherished spending time entertaining her family and friends at special events or holidays at her house. She spent many hours walking at the YMCA in Fergus Falls obtaining the 1000 miles walked award.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Alice Staples; husband, Lloyd on February 1, 1993; a daughter, Marlene; sisters, Jessier Henspeter and Doris Wasvick; brothers, Leslie Staples, Earl Staples and Lloyd Staples
Her family includes three sons, Harland (Lori) of Ashby, Ronald (Claudia) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Rick (Cindy) of Fergus Falls; eight grandchildren, Dean (Brenda), Bryan (Leah), Suzette, Allan, Scott, Daniel, Nathan (Sabrina) and Michael (Alexis); numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral Service: 1:30 P.M., Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Pastor Krehl Stringer.
Interment: Aurdal Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Della D. Wasvick.