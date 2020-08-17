Funeral services will be held for Delmer Peterson, age 79, of Wadena, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will resume on hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Delmer’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service of Wadena.
To plant a tree in memory of Delmer Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.