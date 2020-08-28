Delores Aune, 94, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bethany on 42nd, Fargo.
Delores Marilyn was born on April 19, 1926, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Peter and Ida (Hauge) Martinson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Reform Church and attended school in Fergus Falls.
On November 15,1945, she married Duane Aune at the Evangelical Reform Church in Fergus Falls. Delores worked as a waitress, worked at the bus station where she met Duane, worked behind the counter at Scott’s. While in Moorhead, she ran a Bunny Bread retail store. Delores moved back to Fergus Falls and worked at JC Penny’s as the head of the children’s department until her retirement. After retirement, Delores worked parttime at Sun-Mart performing demos.
Delores enjoyed walking with her friends and meeting them for coffee every morning at Mc Donald’s or the City Bakery Café. Once a month she would meet with her group the Golden Girls and have lunch. Delores was very involved in her church circle at First United Church of Christ. Delores and Duane enjoyed their years of travel together. After she moved into Bethany in Fargo, she immediately made friends and enjoyed playing bingo and the other daily activities. Delores cherished spending time with her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were everything to her. She could often be seen showing them off at Bethany Retirement Living.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ida; her husband, Duane in 2005; four sisters, Irene Wilde, Corrine Zent, Lois Creel and Bonnie Pederson.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Al) Bartsch, McMinnville, Oregon, Debbie (Jim) Fulton, Thief River Falls, Denise (Mark) Larson, Fargo, Doreen Aune, Apple Valley; grandchildren: Staci (Sean) Barry, Darin (Katie) Bartsch, Adam (Becky) Fulton, Brent Fulton, Heather (Travis) Pundt and Lindsey (John) Riepe; great-grandchildren, Meghan and Emily Barry, Zack and Kiley Bartsch, Landon and Connor Fulton, Easton Fulton, Emma and Matthew Riepe and Viviana Pundt; sister-in-laws, Donna Roach and Deloris Elander; brother-in-law, Richard Aune; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service
Chaplain Phil Larson will officiate.
Interment will be at First United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
