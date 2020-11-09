Delores “Dee” Bertram, 98, of Ashby died Saturday, November 7, at the Ashby Living Center in Ashby.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby. A private family service will be held after and burial will be in the Pelican Lake Cemetery of Ashby.
Glende - Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby is assisting the family. www.glendenilson.com.
Delores Maxine (Evje) Bertram was born September 16, 1922 in Gully, to John and Alma Evje. She grew up on their farm near Gully, and graduated from Fosston High School. After high school, she attended Bemidji Teachers College where she received her teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Deer Creek and later Floodwood.
On December 23, 1944, Delores was united in marriage to Clifford Bertram. Delores and Clifford lived in Floodwood and St. Paul, before moving to Ashby in 1949. Delores was a substitute teacher in Ashby for more than 20 years where she and her husband raised their family.
Delores was a member of Peace Lutheran Church for 71 years, where she sang in the choir, was a proud WELCA member and served on the church council. She served on the Ashby City Council and was a member of the Lions Club. Delores enjoyed reading, camping, gardening, sewing, and needlepoint. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they loved spending time with her.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Jo) Bertram of Alexandria; daughter-in-law, Judy Bertram of Ashby; five grandchildren, Todd Bertram, Ian Bertram, Heather Schnell, Ericka Medberry and Ceara Solheim and 11 great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Oscar, Oliver, Tristan, Isla, Elodie, Mason, Harper, Gavin, Deeken and Beckham. She was proceeded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald Bertram and three brothers, Russell, John and Lester.
Memorials are preferred to the Peace Lutheran Church of Ashby.