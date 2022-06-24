Delores Campbell, age 79, of Erhard passed away June 21, 2022, at her home. Delores was born the fourth of eight children to Walter and Emily Weis on October 20, 1942, in Mora, MN.
She graduated as Valedictorian from Pine City High School in 1960, attended three years of college at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Moorhead State University.
In 1963, she married Frank Dale Campbell. She worked at the University of Minnesota while Dale was in graduate school. Between 1964 and 1970 four sons were born: Frank Walter, Paul Sandor, Will Dale, and Andrew Martin.
In 1966, Delores and Dale moved to Fergus Falls and in 1989 they moved to Heilberger Lake near Erhard. She was a stay-at-home mother for 15 years while her children were growing up. She worked at Jellybean Junction in Fergus Falls for several years. She spent 22 years from 1987 until retirement as Deputy in Charge at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Fergus Falls. For 25 years she worked spring weekends at Wildwood Gardens in Erhard. She also grew the vegetables for sale at Wildwood.
Delores enjoyed gardening. She was a University of Minnesota Master Gardener for 17 years and a member of the Fergus Falls area Garden Club. She liked playing bridge, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, sewing and reading. She especially loved tannually at their various homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Walter G. Weis (Sonny), sister Emilie K. Klingelhut (Sissy), a nephew David Weis, and a brother-in-law James Morton.
She is survived by her husband F. Dale Campbell, sons Frank (Kari), Paul, Will (Gretchen), and Andrew (Jacqueline), 13 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 sisters: Rosemary (Dick) Kluempke, Beverly Morton, Patricia (Chuck) Mason, Francis (Al) Perkins, and a brother John (Betty) Weis.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to the Fergus Falls Garden Club or the American Cancer Society.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Father Alan Weilinski
Interment: Brook Park Cemetery, Brook Park, MN at a later date
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone