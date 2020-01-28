Delores L. (Harthun) Huntley, 86, of Perham, passed away January 25, 2020. She was a resident in the care of Prairie View Assisted Living in Perham. Hospice care was provided by Hospice of the Red River Valley.
She was born March 21, 1933, in Star Lake Township of Otter Tail County and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1950. After earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse in 1973, she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Later she returned to west-central Minnesota and worked at Otter Tail Nursing Home, followed by Perham Nursing Home until she retired.
Preceded in death by her father, Walter F. Harthun; mother, Catherine (Dolly) J. Rondeau Harthun Jenne; stepfather, Jerome Jenne; brother, Mayo W. Harthun; sister, Yvonne Harthun Baldwin, and half-brother, Allen (Shorty) Jenne.
She is survived by her children, Stephen K. Huntley [Eileen], April L. Huntley, and Saundra C. Huntley; grandchildren, Abigail L. Gansen, Jack Huntley (Lucas R. Gansen), Rachel M. Gansen, Emily M. Huntley Schmit [Brian], and Ryan S. Huntley (Alison); great-grandchildren, Elijah K. Gansen, Charlie R. Huntley, Cody Huntley and Zoey Huntley; brother, Eugene Harthun [Janice], and half-sisters, Joyce Jenne Huse and Janet Jenne Wehrenberg.
An outdoor celebration of life is planned for Friday, January 31 at 3 p.m. at Prairie View, 821 7th Ave. SW, Perham, Minnesota. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dent, at a date to be determined. Cremation services provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.