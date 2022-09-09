Delores Laverne Lerbakken, 94, of rural Rothsay, MN passed away Sunday, September 4th at St. Catherine North (formerly Rosewood on Broadway) in Fargo, ND surrounded by family. She was born to Reuben and Emma (Schultz) Beyer on May 11th, 1928, on the family farm near Montpelier, ND. She lived there until she was ten years old and attended country school. In 1938 she moved to rural Kindred, ND and then in 1940 moved to a farm near Barnesville, MN where she continued attending country school. She moved into the city of Barnesville in 1945 and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1946.
On December 15, 1951, she married Justin Lerbakken at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay. They were married for over 62 years. They lived on Justin’s family farm near Rothsay, MN until the fall of 2007 when they moved to an apartment in Fargo. Justin passed away in April 2014 and Delores moved into Rosewood on Broadway in May of 2015. She was a housewife and they farmed together for many years. She worked at the turkey plant in Pelican Rapids, MN and for many years at Beacon Engineering in Rothsay as an assembly worker and also did office work.
Delores enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding the birds, flowers, embroidery, crocheting, reading, watching TV (especially game shows), and loved playing games, whether it was cards or board games. At the nursing home her favorite activity was BINGO where she supplied the whole family with pop and candy but what gave her the most joy in life was watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all their events and sporting activities. Her greatest treasure was her family.
She was a lifelong member of Hamar/ New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
She will be missed and loved forever.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Reuben and Emma Beyer; her husband, Justin; sisters, Beverly Gulbranson and Darlene Flatebo, and brother, Reuben Beyer.
Delores is survived by three daughters, Debra (Harold) Opsahl of Rothsay, MN, Kimberly Lerbakken of Fargo, ND, Lori (Rob) Anderson of Fargo, ND and one son, Steven (Robin) Lerbakken of Farmington, MN; seven grandchildren, Brian (Tara) Opsahl of East Grand Forks, MN, Darren (Nicki) Opsahl of Moorhead, MN, Kellie (Jordan) Barry of Rothsay, MN, Justin Lerbakken of Minneapolis, MN, Tyler (fiancée Roberta Pacheco) Lerbakken of Coon Rapids, MN, Joshua (significant other, Samantha Horner) Anderson of Fargo, ND, and Karissa Anderson of Fargo, ND; nine great-grandchildren, Veronica Borgrud, Kaleb, Zander and Lera Opsahl of Moorhead, MN, Kierra, Kyla and Kolton Opsahl of East Grand Forks, MN, Abigail Barry of Rothsay, MN, Kenma Lerbakken of Coon Rapids, MN and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, with prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
