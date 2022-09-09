Delores Lerbakken

Delores Laverne Lerbakken, 94, of rural Rothsay, MN passed away Sunday, September 4th at St. Catherine North (formerly Rosewood on Broadway) in Fargo, ND surrounded by family. She was born to Reuben and Emma (Schultz) Beyer on May 11th, 1928, on the family farm near Montpelier, ND. She lived there until she was ten years old and attended country school. In 1938 she moved to rural Kindred, ND and then in 1940 moved to a farm near Barnesville, MN where she continued attending country school. She moved into the city of Barnesville in 1945 and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1946.

