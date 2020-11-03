Delores Lyden, 90, a longtime resident of Pelican Rapids, died on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Pelican Valley Senior Living in Pelican Rapids.
Delores Sylvia was born August 24, 1930, to the daughter of Edwin and Mabel (Sorum) Dillerud in Pelican Rapids. Delores was baptized and confirmed at North Immanuel Lutheran Church near Pelican Rapids. She attended and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. On June 20, 1950, Delores was united in marriage with Richard Lyden at North Immanuel Lutheran Church near Pelican Rapids. Delores and Richard owned and operated a dairy farm near Pelican Rapids until their retirement in 1995. After they retired, they moved into Pelican Rapids. Richard died in June of 2008.
Delores was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the church circle. She was well-known for making lefse every year for the Trinity Lutheran Church’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Delores had a wide array of hobbies and interests: including gardening, flower gardening, canning, painting, quilting, sewing, woodworking and rosemaling. She also enjoyed the art of ceramics and hardanger embroidery. Delores enjoyed spending time and fishing at their summer cottage on Lake Lida. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Delores is survived by three children: Donna (Richard) Baumhardt, Casa Grande, Arizona; Diane (Gabe) Pipo, Garfield; and Kenneth Lyden, Pelican Rapids; four grandchildren: Kymm (Sean) Tingum with their children: Ella, Mason and A.J.; Kerry (Melissa) Pipo and their children: Oliver, Lealyn and Odin; Cody (Jaymi) Lyden and their child Cash; Casey (J’Amy) Lyden and their children: Dekker and Brody; three step-grandchildren: Rich (Kristi) Baumhardt with their children: Brooklyn and Sydney; Todd (Kimmi) Baumhardt and their children: Tanner and Tyler; Tricia DuCharme and children: Paige and Jason; sisters: Arlene (Larry) Wick and Eunice Larson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Larson Funeral Home in Pelican Rapids. You are also asked to wear your masks and follow the social distancing guidelines.
Private family services will be held at a later time. (Funeral will be webcasted on website.)
Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ringsaker Cemetery with Allen Westby, S.A.M. and Rev. Eric Schwirian officiating.
Funeral arrangements provided by Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.