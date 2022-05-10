Delores “Lorie” Elaine McKeever, 77, Fergus Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family in Watertown, SD.
Lorie was born January 23, 1945 in Pequot Lakes, MN. She was born to Hannah (Halvorson) and Homer Pies and grew up near Pequot Lakes, MN. She attended school at Jenkins, MN through 2nd grade until that school was consolidated. She graduated from Pequot Lakes High School in 1963.
On February 12, 1966, Lorie married Dale John McKeever in Pine River, MN. After they were married, they had three children: Lorinda (1966), Daren (1969), and Danny (1972). Lorie worked as a telephone operator, first in Brainerd, MN, and then in Fergus Falls, MN. She also hand-wrote the weekly ad signs for the Fergus Falls Red Owl store, which transpired into her oil painting hobby. The family lived in a house on Lake Alice in Fergus Falls. In 1978, they built a new home on the shores of Deer Lake. The kids still talk about being able to pick up the phone anytime, dial “0”, and be able to talk to Mom. In 1981, Dale and Lorie took a leap of faith and moved the family to Gwinner ND to buy the local grocery store. In 1990, they built a brand-new building out on the highway in Gwinner, and ran McKeever’s SuperValu until their retirement in 2001. Lorie and Dale followed their hearts back to Minnesota and moved in 2002 to their final home on Lake Alice in Fergus Falls, right back where they started. Lorie and Dale enjoyed their retirement years traveling and loved spending their winters in Fort Myers, Florida.
Lorie’s world revolved around her family and friends. She loved entertaining, cooking, and being a gracious hostess to everyone. Lorie had an intuitive sense for making people feel loved and cared for. There were no strangers in the world, only friends she hadn’t met yet. She loved attending her grandchildren’s events before they went to Florida each winter. She was extremely proud of her family’s accomplishments. Lorie loved all her friends dearly. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, and exploring local markets with her friends, trying to find silly hats and other treasures to make them laugh! Lorie loved to garden and took great pride in her beautiful flower garden in Fergus Falls. Lorie’s other love was her dog, Angel, who filled the pawprints of her previous dog, Precious.
Lorie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dale McKeever of Fergus Falls, MN; children Lorinda (Rick) Johnson of Nerstrand, MN, Daren (Rhonda) McKeever of Watertown, SD, and Danny (Stacy) McKeever of Gwinner, ND; Grandchildren, Hannah, Sierra, Laura, Dawson, Taylor, Logan, Sheridan, Morgan, Kassidy, and McKenzie; Sister Joan Pies of Columbia Heights, MN; many nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Homer and Hannah Pies; her grandparents, and brothers Homer Jr., Harvey and Howard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:
Hospice of Watertown SD-Prairie Lakes Healthcare PO Box 1210 Watertown, SD 57201-6210 or City of Fergus Falls Parks and Recreation towards a bench in Lorie’s memory to be located near Lake Alice.
Visitation: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, with prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls.
Interment: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Norwood Cemetery, rural Pine River, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
