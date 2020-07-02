Delores (Hartman) Pasik passed away peacefully at age 92, on July 1, 2020, at West Wind Village in Morris, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Delores was born April 21, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmer and Catherine (Baltes) Hartman. On August 27, 1949, Delores married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Pasik. They built a home in Mt. Prospect, Illinois, where they lived for over 30 years. When Leonard retired, they moved to California, where they had homes in Citrus Heights and Rocklin. Delores and Leonard enjoyed traveling across the United States, in addition to foreign locales by cruise ship.
Delores enjoyed reading, knitting and cross-stitch. She was an excellent cook and loved to prepare meals for family and friends. Widowed in 2002, Delores moved to Fergus Falls in 2006 to be closer to one of her daughters. There she met new friends through a daily coffee group and became a dedicated volunteer at Pioneer Care and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
She was preceded by her husband of 53 years, Leonard F. Pasik. Delores is survived by daughters, Suzanne Jeuck, Menlo Park, California, and Lyn (Brian) Johnson, Fergus Falls; son, Michael Pasik, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and dearest sister, Patricia Bland, Downers Grove, Illinois.
She is the beloved grandmother of Melissa Jeuck (Hady Abou El Kheir), Santa Clara, California; Steven (Andrea) Jeuck, Menlo Park, California; Leah (Bryan) Struss, Rochester; and Hannah (Nick) Brady, Coon Rapids. She is the cherished great-grandmother of Zain, Jenna and Nour Abou El Kheir, Noah, and Lydia Struss, Howard, Ivy and Baby Brady (due in November) and Dylan Jeuck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 7, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls, with a visitation at 10 a.m.. A private interment will be held in California at a later date. The service will also be livestreamed at her obituary site at www.GlendeNilson.com, where condolences for the family may also be left.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff in the Rossberg Memory Care Unit at West Wind Village, Morris, for the outstanding care each person gave Delores during the almost six years she lived there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Fergus Falls Public Library.