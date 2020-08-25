Delores M. (Silbernagel) Sazama, age 84, of Perham, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Perham Living.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27 5-8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. and parish prayers at 7 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham.
Visitation will continue on Friday, August 28 from 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham.
Interment will be on Saturday, August 29 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Cemetery in Perham.
