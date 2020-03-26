Deloris Mae (Kowalski) Duenow, 87, of rural Fergus Falls, died Tuesday March 24, 2020, at her home in Elizabeth Township.
Deloris was born April 23, 1932, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Bernard (Ben) and Hattie (Bradow) Kowalski. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In Deloris’ younger years, she would help take care of the neighbor kids and also help out on her uncles’ farm. On April 29, 1950, Deloris married Melvin Duenow in Elizabeth. After a few years of marriage, they purchased a farm in Elizabeth Township, where they created a dairy farm, they also raised hogs and chickens. Deloris was also an avid gardener; she loved having her own fresh vegetables and loved the beauty of her flower gardens. When she and Melvin retired from farming, they would take the family on summer vacations to California, Washington, Nebraska, Alaska, and several other short trips to neighboring states and Canada. Deloris also worked at the Broen Home and Service Food. She was also an amazing care giver to many of her family members. Deloris always enjoyed a good game of cards, dice, and going to the casino.
Deloris was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a member of the Ladies Aid, and a past member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She will always be remembered by her smile, hugs, and the truly amazing caregiver that she was. She had a heart of gold.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Melvin; daughter, Karen Pourrier; grandson, Jake Arntson, and brothers, Robert and Duane Kowalski.
Deloris is survived by her children, Mitch (Joyce) Duenow of Fargo, Vicky (Randy) Arntson of Pelican Rapids, Kristi (Mike) Beeler of St. Stephen; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marge Weller; sister-in-law, Ardy Kowalski, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to thank the Elizabeth Fire Department and First Responders, Lake Region Healthcare, Ringdahl Ambulance, and Sanford Healthcare.
From Deloris, “Always remember how much I love you”
There will be a private burial at Immanuel Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.