Deloris LaVern (Tollefson) Godel, 90, of Moorhead, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home.
Deloris was born March 9, 1930, to Ferdinand and Alma (Gustafson) Tollefson in Pelican Rapids. She was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. In 1945, her family moved from Erhard to Elizabeth Township. She attended Maplewood Country School District No. 161 and graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1948.
On March 22, 1958, Deloris married Homer Godel at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They began their married life in Moorhead. They moved to East Grand Forks, in 1960, then to Detroit Lakes, in 1985, and then back to Moorhead in 1989.
She was a bookkeeper for Montgomery Wards, Fairmount Creamery, and Bridgeman’s Creamery until she retired in 1970. After her retirement, she was a homemaker and a mother to their only child, Noreen, born on Mother’s Day in 1971.
Deloris was a member of the Bethany and Bethesda Churches. She was active in Bible studies and Lady church circles.
She loved to decorate for all of the seasons. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows, playing cards, cooking, gardening, weekends at Jewett Lake, collecting teapots and teacups, visiting with family and friends, and traveling.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Darrel and Audrey Tollefson; godniece, Rita Saurer; brothers-in-law, Howard, Wilton, Myron, Charles, Edwin, and Irvin Godel, and sisters-in-law, Marlys, Marian and Darlene.
Deloris is survived by her husband of 62-plus years, Homer of Moorhead; daughter, Noreen (Troy) Hegney of Fargo; brother, Marlow (Ilene) Tollefson; sister, Lyla (Thomas) Saurer; sisters-in-law, Juel Godel, Shirley Godel, Barbara Godel, and Beverly Melin, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church of Pelican Rapids, Maplewood Lutheran Church of Erhard, or donor’s choice.
Public walk-through visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Masks are required. Please join us if you would like to, but given the current circumstances we understand if you are not in attendance. Walk in faith.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, with livestream at 2 p.m. Please refer to the tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. Phil Tobin will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.